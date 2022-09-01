UAE Vice President directs urgent AED50 million aid for flood-hit Pakistan

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai has directed urgent aid worth AED50 million to provide relief to the flood affected people in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai has directed urgent aid worth AED50 million to provide relief to the flood affected people in Pakistan.

The aid, which will be provided by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), in cooperation with the World Food Programme and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), would be in the form of direct food support to individuals and families affected by the massive floods that hit Pakistan, killing over 1,136 people, displacing millions, destroying more than 3,450 kilometres of vital roads and isolating entire villages, UAE's official WAM news agency reported on Thursday.

During the past weeks, rainfall has exceeded four times the rates recorded during the past 30 years in Pakistan.

"The humanitarian initiative to provide urgent aid comes in line with the UAE's keenness to extend a helping hand to support the needs of those affected by natural disasters and crises globally," the report said.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), established in 2015, combined under its umbrella over 30 humanitarian and developmental initiatives and entities, most of which have been launched and supported by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for more than 20 years.

"Today, it includes dozens of charitable initiatives and institutions that operate within five main areas: Humanitarian Aid and Relief; Healthcare and Disease Control, Spreading education and Knowledge; Innovation and Entrepreneurship; and Empowering Communities," the WAM report concluded.