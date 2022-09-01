UrduPoint.com

UAE Vice President Directs Urgent AED50 Million Aid For Flood-hit Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 10:09 PM

UAE Vice President directs urgent AED50 million aid for flood-hit Pakistan

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai has directed urgent aid worth AED50 million to provide relief to the flood affected people in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai has directed urgent aid worth AED50 million to provide relief to the flood affected people in Pakistan.

The aid, which will be provided by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), in cooperation with the World Food Programme and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), would be in the form of direct food support to individuals and families affected by the massive floods that hit Pakistan, killing over 1,136 people, displacing millions, destroying more than 3,450 kilometres of vital roads and isolating entire villages, UAE's official WAM news agency reported on Thursday.

During the past weeks, rainfall has exceeded four times the rates recorded during the past 30 years in Pakistan.

"The humanitarian initiative to provide urgent aid comes in line with the UAE's keenness to extend a helping hand to support the needs of those affected by natural disasters and crises globally," the report said.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), established in 2015, combined under its umbrella over 30 humanitarian and developmental initiatives and entities, most of which have been launched and supported by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for more than 20 years.

"Today, it includes dozens of charitable initiatives and institutions that operate within five main areas: Humanitarian Aid and Relief; Healthcare and Disease Control, Spreading education and Knowledge; Innovation and Entrepreneurship; and Empowering Communities," the WAM report concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Education Flood UAE Dubai Rashid 2015 Million

Recent Stories

Mufti Shakoor visits Pakistan Sweet Home's relief ..

Mufti Shakoor visits Pakistan Sweet Home's relief camp for flood victims

52 seconds ago
 Aluminum Prices Drop Below $2.300 Per Tonne 1st Ti ..

Aluminum Prices Drop Below $2.300 Per Tonne 1st Time Since April 2021

14 minutes ago
 Administrator East distributes relief goods among ..

Administrator East distributes relief goods among flood victims of Kohi Goth

14 minutes ago
 Trump confronts US government in court battle over ..

Trump confronts US government in court battle over seized secrets

15 minutes ago
 Debt-ridden Zambia secures $1.3 billion in IMF bai ..

Debt-ridden Zambia secures $1.3 billion in IMF bailout

15 minutes ago
 DG Rangers visits flood affected areas in Dadu, Mi ..

DG Rangers visits flood affected areas in Dadu, Mirpurkhas

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.