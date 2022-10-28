UrduPoint.com

'UAEET Timely Completion Vital For Promoting Business Activities'

Published October 28, 2022

'UAEET timely completion vital for promoting business activities'

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi has said timely completion of the University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technology (UAEET) at a cost of Rs17 billion in Sambrial is very important for the promotion of business activities in the Golden Triangle, Sialkot, Gujranwala and Gujrat.

He expressed these views while addressing a review meeting regarding the project.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Development Yasir Arif Raja, Assistant Director Technical Mohsin Ali Riaz, Project Director Asim Sulehari, Executive Engineer of Gepco Construction Division and others.

The DC directed that Gepco should complete the work of removing poles and wires during the current month on way to the project.

He directed officials of the irrigation department for drainage of sewerage water from the university and the contractor company should also prepare an alternative plan, including installation of water treatment plant, regarding sewerage water discharge.

Meanwhile, the District Development Committee under the chairmanship of DC Abdullah KhurramNiazi approved the construction of solid waste management vehicle parking in Daska ata cost of Rs 37 million.

