KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ):A 3-member Royal Family delegation led by Sheikh Bakheet Bin Ateeq Al Romaithi of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) called on Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government (LG) Syed Nasir Hussain Shah at Ali House on Monday night.

According to a statement here on Tuesday, the delegation was warmly received by the Minister.

On the occasion, matters of mutual interest were discussed.