ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ):Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri Wednesday while referring to UAE's suspension of visit visas for 12 countries incluidng Pakistan, explained that the decision would be inapplicable on already issued visas.

"We have learnt that the UAE (United Arab Emirates) has temporarily suspended the issuance of new visit visas until further announcement for 12 countries, including Pakistan. The suspension is not applicable on already issued visas," the spokesperson said in a statement.He believed that this step could be part of the measures to contain second wave of COVID-19; however, the government was seeking official confirmation from the relevantUAE authorities in this regard.