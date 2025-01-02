UAE’s technology company launches Smart Automation Experience Centre in Pakistan

UAE’s leading technology company on Thursday successfully launched Pakistan's largest Smart Automation Experience Centre here which considered a significant milestone in the country's technology sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) UAE’s leading technology company on Thursday successfully launched Pakistan's largest Smart Automation Experience Centre here which considered a significant milestone in the country's technology sector.

The launched event provided the attendees with an exclusive opportunity to explore how AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things)-based smart products were designed globally and how they meet the need of homes and businesses alike, said a press release.

Participants experienced the innovative technology from the future firsthand through integrated products offering touch and voice controls for completely integrated smart homes.

The event also featured insightful discussions by industry experts who shared their perspectives on the future of smart technology in Pakistan. These discussions emphasized how global companies can harness global innovations to address local challenges in Pakistan.

Talking to the media, Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Dubai entrepreneur of Pakistani origin, Muhammad Zeeshan Shahzad said that the smart automation industry in Pakistan was at a pivotal moment.

There is an all-time high demand for advanced technological solutions that enhance efficiency, security and connectivity.

He said that our approach had been that of a seamless integration of tech into everyday life. The products in the experience center were installation ready, can communicate with other products and were designed to improve energy management, security, and convenience.

With a growing interest in smart technologies across the country, this Experience Centre aims to serve as a hub for showcasing cutting-edge smart automation solutions and providing valuable insights into the future of technology for Pakistan.

Smartinn Technology LLC was a leading provider of smart automation solutions in the UAE, dedicated in enhancing everyday living through innovative technology. With a commitment to quality and freedom of products choice, Smartinn aims to redefine how homes and businesses operate in an integrated world.