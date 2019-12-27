United Arab Emirates' Minister for Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed issues of bilateral interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ):United Arab Emirates' Minister for Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed issues of bilateral interest.

The meeting held here at the PM House, focused on strengthening Pak-UAE relations in diverse areas.

The UAE minister apprised Prime Minister Imran Khan about his government's efforts towards building a tolerant nation and observing 2019 as the 'Year of Tolerance'.

The UAE has introduced a National Tolerance Programme to deepen the values of tolerance and co-existence among cultures from 200 nationalities forming the UAE community.