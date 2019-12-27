UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE's Tolerance Minister Calls On PM

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 02:18 PM

UAE's Tolerance Minister calls on PM

United Arab Emirates' Minister for Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed issues of bilateral interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ):United Arab Emirates' Minister for Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed issues of bilateral interest.

The meeting held here at the PM House, focused on strengthening Pak-UAE relations in diverse areas.

The UAE minister apprised Prime Minister Imran Khan about his government's efforts towards building a tolerant nation and observing 2019 as the 'Year of Tolerance'.

The UAE has introduced a National Tolerance Programme to deepen the values of tolerance and co-existence among cultures from 200 nationalities forming the UAE community.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister UAE 2019 From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Huawei Y9s – An in-depth Review of the high-end ..

7 minutes ago

RUSADA Head Sent to WADA Notice of Disagreement Wi ..

46 seconds ago

S.Korea Holds Low-Key Drills Near Disputed Islets ..

48 seconds ago

12 killed, dozens injured as plane crashes in Kaza ..

50 seconds ago

Rs. 270 mln released for 101 development projects ..

51 seconds ago

Kashmir Solidarity rally held in Lower Dir

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.