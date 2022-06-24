UAF admission test to be held on July 01 to 03

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The admission entrance test for postgraduate degree programs in the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Main Campus and its sub-campuses will be held on 01-03 July 2022.

According to Director Graduate Studies Dr Faisal Saeed Awan the last date to apply for admission entrance test is June 24, 2022.

He said that interested candidates may register themselves for GAT/GRE subject type test for the MSc/ MS/ MPhil and PhD program on http://postgraduate.uaf.edu.pk/.

For further assistance please visit the uaf.edu.pk or contact at 041-9200189, 9201081, and 041-9200161-70 Ext: 3700-03, he added.