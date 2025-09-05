UAF and CISTC to strengthen their agri research ties to meet future challenges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Chinese International Science and Technology Collaboration (CISTC) and University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will strengthen their agricultural and research ties to meet future challenges and flourish the sector in terms of joint efforts on climate smart agriculture, seed, different crops and horticulture sector.

In this connection, Chinese delegation including Guobao Yuan and Jiang Maoshuang form Hubei D-gene Seed Co. Ltd; Li Yin from Huazhong University of Science and Technology, and Shen Xiangling and Hu Yongfeng from China Three Gorges University along with Punjab Higher education Commission (PHEC) Chairperson Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan and progressive farmer Javed Feroz visited the university and called on UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali.

The meeting discussed the possibility of collaboration in climate-resilient wheat; rice, cotton, sorghum, corn, soybean and agriculture on marginalized land and horticulture.

They agreed at collaborated efforts will pave the way to learn from each other’s experience and to cope with common challenges.

Guobao Yuan briefed about their working on different crops and way forward to address the agrarian challenges. The cooperation will bring tangible results to excel in the sector, he said.

Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that China-Pak seed center should be established to work jointly for high-yielding varieties. The university is recognized as one of the world best agriculture universities, he added.

He said that the university has developed heat-tolerant wheat, pasta wheat, hybrid wheat, cotton, soybean and other crop varieties that have resulted in boosting up the production.

He said that under the Confucius Institute UAF, 22000 students have learnt Chinese language whereas university is running joint degree programs in collaboration with China.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan stressed the need for public private partnership so that research work can be translated into the goods and services.

It is need of the hour to accelerate joint efforts to ensure food security; he said and added that universities of the province have tremendous talent and research work to achieve the task.