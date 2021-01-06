UrduPoint.com
UAF Announce Exam Schedule For Ongoing Winter Semester

Wed 06th January 2021

UAF announce exam schedule for ongoing winter semester

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has announced an examination schedule for ongoing winter semester here Wednesday.

According to the schedule, midterm online examination would be conducted from January 11 whereas final examinations would be held in the light of the final decision of the government.

This was decided in the meeting of the Dean's Committee held under the chairmanship of Pro Vice chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer.

The Dean's Committee approved the schedule of PhD degree programmes admissions for spring semester.

In this regard, entrance test advertisements would be published in various newspapers during the current month. Candidates who have qualified GRE test conducted by University would be also eligible to get admission.

