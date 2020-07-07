UAF announces online admissions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has announced admission for undergraduate programs and in this regard students can get them registered online for admission from July 10 to 25.

Chairing a meeting of Admission Committee here on Tuesday, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that no admission test will be conducted for undergraduate programmes except engineering. The test for engineering programs will be held from August 8 to 11.

He directed the committee to ensure foolproof arrangements for admission process on the advanced pattern with transparency.

He said that due to COVID-19 pandemic, the test will not be conducted for undergraduate.

However, the applicants for engineering programmes were supposed to appear for entry test for which measures were being taken by keeping SOPs and modern trends in view.

He said that the university will kick off new session of newly admitted students soon.

UAF Treasure Umer Saeed told the meeting that a comprehensive plan had been mapped to ensure admissions as per SOPs amid COVID-19 situation. He said that Treasurer Office has ensured that the students can submit the fees online.

Director Admission Committee Dr Shahbaz Talib Sahi while giving briefing said that different groups of the students will be created for conducting tests for engineering programmes.

In each group, the students will not exceed to 600 in main campus and 100 in sub-campuses, he added.

Controller Examination Dr Waseem Akram, Deans Dr Aslam Khan, Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Dr Asgher Bajwa, Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi, Dr Sarfraz Hassan, Dr Aslam Mirza, Director Graduate Studies Dr Ijaz Ahmad, Director IT Wasi Ahmad, Deputy Registrar Syed Qamar Bukhari, Awais and others attended the meeting.