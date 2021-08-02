UrduPoint.com

UAF Announces Revised Admission, Entry Test Schedule

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 08:38 PM

UAF announces revised admission, entry test schedule

The University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) has announced a revised admission and entry test schedule for postgraduate degree programmes

As per the notification issued by the Director Graduate Studies, the last date to complete the online registration process for the admission in postgraduates entrance test was August 5.

Candidates for admission in the MSc (Hons), MPhil, MS, MBA, MBA Executive programmes and PhD programmes will appear in GAT and GRE (Subject) type test. Candidates who completed the online registration process by the August 5 would be able to appear in the entrance test, which will be held from August 11 to 13 at main campus.

A candidate needs to obtain minimum 50% marks in the GAT for qualifying in the admission in MSc (Hons.), MS, MPhil, MBA and MBA Executive, where as PhD candidate needs to get minimum 70% marks in the GRE subject type test to qualify for the admission.

