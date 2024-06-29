UAF arranges entrance test

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) conducted the first entry test for the postgraduate admissions in which about 4000 students appeared.

University spokesman said here on Saturday that on the directives of UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, foolproof arrangements were ensured to facilitate the students and their parents.

According to Director Graduate Studies Dr Khalid Bashir, the UAF is ranked 56th best university worldwide in the agriculture and forestry and top ranked in the country.

The candidates who are willing to appear in the second entry test can get themselves registered from July 10 to August 06, 2024 whereas the second entry test will be held on August 17.

For more information, the candidates can visit the university website www.uaf.edu.pk or contact the university admission office through telephone numbers 041-9200189 or 041-9200161-70 and extension number 3701-03, he added.