UAF Arranges Programs To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Wed 03rd February 2021

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) arranges various programs in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Week with pledges to continue support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), who are fighting for their legitimate right of self-determination for several decades

On the directives of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer, the events are being arranged by the Senior Tutor Office, Public Relations and Publications Department and Laboratory school System. Principal Officer PRP Dr Jalal Arif is the focal person of the programs.

Dr Jalal Arif said that in the events, the people express support to the Kashmirs in the struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination and condemn India's brutality and torture in Kashmir.

PO Student Affiars Dr Aftab Wajid chaired an event held at New Senate Hall, while Senior Tutor Dr Abdul Naveed, Dr Ashar Mehfooz, Dr Anwal ul Haq, Dr Asim Aqeel, Rana Kashif Shakeel, Javerai Baig, Asma and students participated in it.

Dr Aftab Wajid said that different programs would be arranged till Feb 5. He said that on Feb 4, debate contests will be held to highlight the struggle of the Kashmiris for their rights.

Dr Adbul Naveed said that on Feb 4 and Feb 5, mega programs will be held on Kashmir Solidarity in which seminar, poem, Kashmir songs, others are included.

