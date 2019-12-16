UAF awards 9 PhD degrees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) ::The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has awarded nine PhD degrees, eight of which to eight females, during the last one month.

A spokesman for the university told APP on Monday that the UAF vice chancellor had issued directives for issuance of PhD degrees to nine scholars who passed their final examination for the degree of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) 2019. Now the number of PhD Club of the UAF has risen to 1860.

Among the scholars include Adeel Shahid s/o Dr Shahid Pervaiz from the Institute of Horticultural Sciences, Nafeesa Aslam d/o Muhammad Aslam from the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, Hira Faiz d/o Faiz Muhammad from the Institute of Horticultural Sciences, Asia Naseem d/o Khizar Hayat from the Institute of Agricultural and Resource Economics, Javaria Nasir d/o Nasir Shabbir Ahmad from the Institute of Agricultural and Resource Economics, Sana Shahzad d/o Shahzad Khaliq from the Institute of Horticultural Sciences, Sadia Noor d/o Noor Muhammad from the Department of Chemistry, Sumaira Akram d/o Muhammad Akram from the Department of Plant Pathology and Tahira Bashir d/o Mian Muhammad Bashir from the Department of Biochemistry.