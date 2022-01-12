UAF believes in knowledge diversification: VC

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has said that the UAF believes in knowledge diversification and always encouraged existing faculty members for developing their teaching skills in key areas of their expertise

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has said that the UAF believes in knowledge diversification and always encouraged existing faculty members for developing their teaching skills in key areas of their expertise.

He was talking to British Council Area Director Michael Houlgate who along with Head of Higher Education British Council Sarah Parvez visited the University of Agriculture Faisalabad here on Wednesday. They also met with awardees of Scotland Pakistan scholarship at New Senate Hall.

The Vice Chancellor said that the UAF being the mother of all agricultural educational institutions is playing a leading role in the uplift of the agricultural sector.

He said that Pakistan Scotland scholarship is a hallmark step which would assist emerging talent to get a realization about their full potential.

Director Financial Assistance Dr. Muhammad Ahsan Khan, Assistant Director Waqar Akbar Khan and others also attended the meeting. The meeting was told that 30 UAF students were getting education under Scotland Pakistan scholarship program.

On the occasion, Sarah Parvez said that they are also offering faculty development opportunity. She urged UAF faculty members to get benefit of this program for enhancing their teaching skills. She asked the Scotland Pakistan scholarship awardees to get themselves registered with Pakistan Scotland Alumni Scheme to avail further opportunities.