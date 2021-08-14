FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrated the Independence Day with national zeal and enthusiasm here on Saturday.

A flag hoisting ceremony was held at the UAF and Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan with teachers and students participated in it.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the country was achieved after great sacrifices and: "Now it is our responsibility to play our due role in development and prosperity of the country". He said Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah gave the message of unity, faith and discipline which should be followed for progress of the country.

He said the UAF was making all out efforts to ensure food security and produceskilled manpower that will put the country on way to progress and prosperity, adding that research work was being carried out in the field of agriculture in an effective manner.