UAF Celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day Enthusiastically
Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 02:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrated Pakistan Resolution Day with great zeal and enthusiasm here on Sunday, hosting a series of events to commemorate the historic occasion.
UAF spokesman said that the celebrations, organized by the Senior Tutor Office UAF, included a seminar at the New Senate Hall, followed by a walk from the Admin Block to the Clock Tower, drawing attention to the significance of the day.
The seminar featured performances by students from the Laboratory High school, who presented patriotic ‘milli naghmas’ and skits, showcasing the unwavering commitment and sacrifices made by the Pakistan Army for the safety and security of the nation.
In his message, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that the values of unity, faith and discipline,as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam, were prerequisite for the development and prosperity of the country.
He urged the youth to work hard for the progress of the country as Pakistan,' our homeland', appeared on the map of the world after great sacrifices. Now it was the duty of younger generation to move the country towards new heights of progress, he added.
Addressing the seminar, Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali highlighting the transformative impact of the Pakistan Resolution passed on March 23, 1940, when the Muslim leadership demanded a separate homeland for the Muslim nation.
Principal Officer Students Affairs Prof Dr Muhammad Riaz,Dr Izhar Ahmad Khan and Dr Muhammad Tayyab also spoke on the occasion.
