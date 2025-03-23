Open Menu

UAF Celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day Enthusiastically

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 02:10 PM

UAF celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day enthusiastically

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrated Pakistan Resolution Day with great zeal and enthusiasm here on Sunday, hosting a series of events to commemorate the historic occasion.

UAF spokesman said that the celebrations, organized by the Senior Tutor Office UAF, included a seminar at the New Senate Hall, followed by a walk from the Admin Block to the Clock Tower, drawing attention to the significance of the day.

The seminar featured performances by students from the Laboratory High school, who presented patriotic ‘milli naghmas’ and skits, showcasing the unwavering commitment and sacrifices made by the Pakistan Army for the safety and security of the nation.

In his message, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that the values of unity, faith and discipline,as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam, were prerequisite for the development and prosperity of the country.

He urged the youth to work hard for the progress of the country as Pakistan,' our homeland', appeared on the map of the world after great sacrifices. Now it was the duty of younger generation to move the country towards new heights of progress, he added.

Addressing the seminar, Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali highlighting the transformative impact of the Pakistan Resolution passed on March 23, 1940, when the Muslim leadership demanded a separate homeland for the Muslim nation.

Principal Officer Students Affairs Prof Dr Muhammad Riaz,Dr Izhar Ahmad Khan and Dr Muhammad Tayyab also spoke on the occasion.

Recent Stories

Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord inju ..

Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord injuries

1 hour ago
 4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildf ..

4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildfires ravage Korea’s southeas ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on National Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramada ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, effi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..

12 hours ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fra ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo

15 hours ago
 Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakis ..

Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah

15 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings

16 hours ago
 130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours

130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours

17 hours ago
 Austria records significant drop in asylum applica ..

Austria records significant drop in asylum applications

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan