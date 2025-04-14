Open Menu

UAF Celebrates Punjab Culture Day

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 06:50 PM

UAF celebrates Punjab Culture Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrated Punjab Cultural Day by organizing a mega event to promote rich Punjabi traditions among the young generation.

The Senior Tutor Office UAF arranged the event which brought the colorful performance of students featuring poetry of Sufi poets in Punjabi including Heer Waris Shah, Bhangra and others which remained a center of attraction for the audience.

In his message, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that Punjab, the Land of Five Rivers, had a great heritage. Its identity is love for the soil and the brotherhood. The university is not only associated with teaching but also has strong ties with the real heirs of Punjabi culture, the farmers. Their hard work, simplicity and love for the land are the real identity of Punjab, he added.

He said that Sufi poets like Waris Shah, Bulleh Shah, Khwaja Ghulam Fareed, Sultan Bahu, etc. have enriched this land with pearls of wisdom. Therefore, it is imperative for us to connect our young generation with the great heritage so that the society reflects the fragrance of love and brotherhood, he added.

Principal Officer Student Affairs UAF Dr. Muhammad Riaz called for promoting the great traditions and culture of Punjab among the young generation.

He said that the university is considered the custodian of agriculture and rural culture.

Senior Tutor Dr. Shoukat Ali said that Heer Waris Shah Chair has been established so that the pearls of wisdom can be disseminated. The university is known for its marvelous contribution to agriculture and rural development, he added.

