UAF celebrates Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) week

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) is celebrating Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) week.

In this connection, Office of the Senior Tutor UAF arranged a walk which started from Admin Block to UAF Clock Tower.

A large number of students from different departments participated in addition to faculty members of the university.

Speaking on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan called for spending life as per the teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) to get success in the world and hereafter.

Principal Officer Student Affairs Prof Dr Aftab Wajid, Senior Tutor Dr Abdul Naveed, RegistrarUmar Saeed, Dr Anwarul Haq and Dr Ijaz Saleem also spoke.