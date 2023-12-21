UAF chickpea has production potential of 25 maunds per acre: Dr Iqrar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has introduced new variety of chickpea for irrigated land, which has the potential of 25 maunds per acre production, said Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

Addressing a 16-member delegation of 34th Senior Management Course, National Institute of Management (NIM) Lahore during their visit to UAF, he said that Pakistan spends billions of rupees on the import of chickpea and other pulses but now UAF variety would play its active role to trim down its import bill.

He said that in the current situation, the cultivable land for chickpea in rain-fed areas has decreased due to various reasons.

He said that 5 billion Dollars are spent on edible oil imports and 1.5 billion dollars on soybeans.

He said that the UAF in collaboration with the Washington State University has also introduced new types of wheat that are resistant to climate change.

He said that more than 60% of the cultivated land in the country consists of wheat and rice. If the crop is irrigated three times instead of five times, a lot of water can be saved, he added.

The NIM delegation also visited the Main library, Center for Advanced Study whereas Pro-Vice Chancellor/Dean Agriculture Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan, Deans Dr. Qamar Bilal, Dr. Farzana Rizvi, Dr. Khalid Mushtaq; Principal Officer Public Relations Dr. Muhammad Jalal Arif, Director ORIC Dr. Jafar Jaskani, Director External Linkages Dr. Saqib, Dr. Amir Jameel, DG NIFSAT Dr. Imran Pasha, Dr. Sultan Habibullah, Rana Shahzad and others were also present.