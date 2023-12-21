Open Menu

UAF Chickpea Has Production Potential Of 25 Maunds Per Acre: Dr Iqrar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2023 | 09:11 PM

UAF chickpea has production potential of 25 maunds per acre: Dr Iqrar

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has introduced new variety of chickpea for irrigated land, which has the potential of 25 maunds per acre production, said Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has introduced new variety of chickpea for irrigated land, which has the potential of 25 maunds per acre production, said Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

Addressing a 16-member delegation of 34th Senior Management Course, National Institute of Management (NIM) Lahore during their visit to UAF, he said that Pakistan spends billions of rupees on the import of chickpea and other pulses but now UAF variety would play its active role to trim down its import bill.

He said that in the current situation, the cultivable land for chickpea in rain-fed areas has decreased due to various reasons.

He said that 5 billion Dollars are spent on edible oil imports and 1.5 billion dollars on soybeans.

He said that the UAF in collaboration with the Washington State University has also introduced new types of wheat that are resistant to climate change.

He said that more than 60% of the cultivated land in the country consists of wheat and rice. If the crop is irrigated three times instead of five times, a lot of water can be saved, he added.

The NIM delegation also visited the Main library, Center for Advanced Study whereas Pro-Vice Chancellor/Dean Agriculture Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan, Deans Dr. Qamar Bilal, Dr. Farzana Rizvi, Dr. Khalid Mushtaq; Principal Officer Public Relations Dr. Muhammad Jalal Arif, Director ORIC Dr. Jafar Jaskani, Director External Linkages Dr. Saqib, Dr. Amir Jameel, DG NIFSAT Dr. Imran Pasha, Dr. Sultan Habibullah, Rana Shahzad and others were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Import Water Washington Agriculture Oil Visit Wheat Billion University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Media gets a glimpse of OPPO’s latest device OPP ..

Media gets a glimpse of OPPO’s latest device OPPO A78 – Leader of the Pack

11 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) decides to ..

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) decides to promotes four employees

3 minutes ago
 PML-N endeavors to move people towards solarizatio ..

PML-N endeavors to move people towards solarization; Senator

2 minutes ago
 Religious Ministry to provide Abaya to women pilgr ..

Religious Ministry to provide Abaya to women pilgrims this year

2 minutes ago
 Water level in Mangla Dam at continual decline: 84 ..

Water level in Mangla Dam at continual decline: 84.45 feet deep water discharged ..

2 minutes ago
 HEC record history, taking 3rd position in Nationa ..

HEC record history, taking 3rd position in National Athletics Meet

2 minutes ago
Police arrest six gamblers; recover Rs 18,500 stak ..

Police arrest six gamblers; recover Rs 18,500 stake money

2 seconds ago
 PPP enters into alliance with Miankhel, Makhdoom f ..

PPP enters into alliance with Miankhel, Makhdoom families in Dera

10 minutes ago
 KMU holds seminar on SDGs for maternal, child heal ..

KMU holds seminar on SDGs for maternal, child health in Islamic world

12 minutes ago
 Board of Governors (BoG) of Bacha Khan MTI, GKMC m ..

Board of Governors (BoG) of Bacha Khan MTI, GKMC meets

1 hour ago
 IoU dialogue on rethinking urban development exten ..

IoU dialogue on rethinking urban development extends Youth Eco-Entrepreneurship ..

1 hour ago
 PML-N AJK chief Shah Ghulam Qadir calls on AJK Pr ..

PML-N AJK chief Shah Ghulam Qadir calls on AJK President

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan