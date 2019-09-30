UAF conference on sustainable agriculture

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in collaboration with Lok Sanj Foundation will organize one-day conference on Sustainable Agriculture at its new Senate Hall here on October 16

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) -:University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in collaboration with Lok Sanj Foundation will organize one-day conference on Sustainable Agriculture at its new Senate Hall here on October 16.

UAF spokesman told APP on Monday that renowned national and international researchers in addition to progressive farmers will participate in the conference.

Agriculture experts, scientists and researchers will present their research papers and a viable strategy will be chalked out for sustainable agriculture in Pakistan,he added.