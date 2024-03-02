UAF Convocation On 6th
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will organize its 27th convocation at its D-Ground here on March 6.
A UAF spokesman said here on Saturday that the Punjab Governor, who is also chancellor of the university, would grace the occasion as the chief guest and address the participants.
Later, he will also award degrees and medals to graduates passed out during the year 2021 and 2022.
The UAF graduates were directed to get registered up to March 4, for participation in the convocation.
