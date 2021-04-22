UrduPoint.com
UAF Declared Second Best University Of The Country

UAF declared second best university of the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Times Higher education Impact Rankings 2021 has declared the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) as 302nd best university in the world out of 1,115 universities whereas it stood second best out of 36 universities in the country.

According to UAF press release, The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings were the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

They use carefully calibrated indicators to provide comprehensive and balanced comparison across four broad areas: research, stewardship, outreach and teaching.

The 2021 Impact Rankings is the third edition and the overall ranking includes 1,115 universities from 94 countries/regions.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer has congratulated the UAF community over this achievement. He said that they were ensuring tangible steps to further improve the position. He asked UAF scientists to come up with viable and adoptable solutions to the problems of the farming community, society and industry.

