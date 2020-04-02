UAF develops hand, surface sanitizer as per WHO standards

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has developed hand and surface sanitizer as per standards of World Health Organization (WHO) which would be provided to the masses to fight against coronavirus pandemi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has developed hand and surface sanitizer as per standards of World Health Organization (WHO) which would be provided to the masses to fight against coronavirus pandemic.

According to UAF sources, the departments of Bio-Chemistry (Molecular Care) and Chemistry of the university has developed the antibacterial and antiviral sanitizer on the directives of UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf.

People can get the sanitizer from UAF Main Gate and Molecular Care Collection Center opposite Institute of business Management Sciences, Jail Road from 10 am to 3 pm.