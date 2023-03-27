UrduPoint.com

UAF Develops High-yield Varieties Of Chia, Okra

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2023 | 08:41 PM

UAF develops high-yield varieties of Chia, Okra

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) scientists have developed high-yielding varieties of Chia and Okra

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) scientists have developed high-yielding varieties of Chia and Okra.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that Punjab Seed Council approved these varieties. He congratulated university team for breakthroughs that would increase production and help fetch precious foreign exchange for the country.

He said that Okra variety was developed by a team of the Department of Plant Breeding & Genetics UAF comprising of Dr Azeem Iqbal Khan, Dr Asif Saeed, Dr Amir Shakeel, Dr Tariq Manzoor, Dr Asif Ali and Dr Khurram Zia. This variety is high yielding, tolerant to yellow vein mosaic virus, longer pod softens period, early fruit bearing.

The Chia variety was developed by Dr.

Muhammad Irfan Afzal from UAF Department of Agronomy, Dr Shahzad Basra and Amir Latif from Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad, he added.� He further said that yield of Chia varies from 800-1200 kg/ha. He said that Chia is being exported from Pakistan and its price in the market is Rs.4000-6000 per kg. More than 20 companies are marketing Chia in Pakistan now-a-days. �He said that Chia seeds are full of nutrients including high levels of omega-3 fatty acids, protein, antioxidants, dietary fiber, vitamins and minerals. �Similarly, Chia seeds are naturally free from gluten, cholesterol and are low glycemic index, he said and added that its crop takes 90-100 days for flowering and 160-175 days for complete maturity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Exchange Punjab Basra Price Shakeel Market From University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Video of policemen taking selfies with Fawad Chaud ..

Video of policemen taking selfies with Fawad Chaudhary in Islamabad goes viral

17 minutes ago
 Al Jalila Foundation launches UAE’s first charit ..

Al Jalila Foundation launches UAE’s first charitable NFT collection, ‘A Fing ..

21 minutes ago
 G42 is leading listings of tech companies on ADX w ..

G42 is leading listings of tech companies on ADX with plans for more listings

22 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says 'Scars of Slavery' Are Present in Ou ..

UN Chief Says 'Scars of Slavery' Are Present in Our Daily Lives

21 minutes ago
 Israel awaits PM amid protest, strike against just ..

Israel awaits PM amid protest, strike against justice reforms

21 minutes ago
 Netanyahu, Security Minister Agree to Postpone Isr ..

Netanyahu, Security Minister Agree to Postpone Israeli Judicial Reform to Summer ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.