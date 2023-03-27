UAF develops high-yield varieties of Chia, Okra

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) scientists have developed high-yielding varieties of Chia and Okra

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that Punjab Seed Council approved these varieties. He congratulated university team for breakthroughs that would increase production and help fetch precious foreign exchange for the country.

He said that Okra variety was developed by a team of the Department of Plant Breeding & Genetics UAF comprising of Dr Azeem Iqbal Khan, Dr Asif Saeed, Dr Amir Shakeel, Dr Tariq Manzoor, Dr Asif Ali and Dr Khurram Zia. This variety is high yielding, tolerant to yellow vein mosaic virus, longer pod softens period, early fruit bearing.

The Chia variety was developed by Dr.

Muhammad Irfan Afzal from UAF Department of Agronomy, Dr Shahzad Basra and Amir Latif from Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad, he added.� He further said that yield of Chia varies from 800-1200 kg/ha. He said that Chia is being exported from Pakistan and its price in the market is Rs.4000-6000 per kg. More than 20 companies are marketing Chia in Pakistan now-a-days. �He said that Chia seeds are full of nutrients including high levels of omega-3 fatty acids, protein, antioxidants, dietary fiber, vitamins and minerals. �Similarly, Chia seeds are naturally free from gluten, cholesterol and are low glycemic index, he said and added that its crop takes 90-100 days for flowering and 160-175 days for complete maturity.