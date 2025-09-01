UAF Develops Rehabilitation Plan For Flood-hit Communities
Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 08:11 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Vice Chancellor of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali, announced that the university has devised a comprehensive rehabilitation plan to support agricultural and rural communities severely affected by the catastrophic floods in rivers Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej. Since August 23, 2025, the flooding has devastated over 2,200 villages, causing significant damage to human lives, infrastructure, crops, and livestock.
Chairing a meeting of university deans and directors, Dr. Zulfiqar Ali stated that UAF has constituted special teams to assess damage and propose recovery measures. One of these teams is scheduled to visit the flood-affected areas of Chiniot on Tuesday.
He said the university community would formulate concrete recommendations for agricultural recovery and farmer support, with a strong focus on implementing a well-developed strategy to rehabilitate the agriculture and livestock sectors.
“It is our responsibility to support rural communities, their livestock, and crops so that they can get back on their feet,” he emphasized.
The Vice Chancellor noted that UAF experts would provide timely awareness and practical guidance to farmers on how to safeguard their livelihoods amid and after the crisis.
He pointed out that vast stretches of farmland across Punjab’s plains have been ravaged, with smallholder farmers being the hardest hit. Floodwaters have swept away standing crops and displaced thousands. As per initial assessments, the financial losses to farmers already amount to billions of rupees.
Dr. Zulfiqar Ali reaffirmed that the University of Agriculture Faisalabad has always played an active role in times of national disasters and remains committed to standing with the affected communities in this hour of need.
