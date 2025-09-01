Open Menu

UAF Develops Rehabilitation Plan For Flood-hit Communities

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 08:11 PM

UAF develops rehabilitation plan for flood-hit communities

Vice Chancellor of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali, announced that the university has devised a comprehensive rehabilitation plan to support agricultural and rural communities severely affected by the catastrophic floods in rivers Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej. Since August 23, 2025, the flooding has devastated over 2,200 villages, causing significant damage to human lives, infrastructure, crops, and livestock

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Vice Chancellor of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali, announced that the university has devised a comprehensive rehabilitation plan to support agricultural and rural communities severely affected by the catastrophic floods in rivers Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej. Since August 23, 2025, the flooding has devastated over 2,200 villages, causing significant damage to human lives, infrastructure, crops, and livestock.

Chairing a meeting of university deans and directors, Dr. Zulfiqar Ali stated that UAF has constituted special teams to assess damage and propose recovery measures. One of these teams is scheduled to visit the flood-affected areas of Chiniot on Tuesday.

He said the university community would formulate concrete recommendations for agricultural recovery and farmer support, with a strong focus on implementing a well-developed strategy to rehabilitate the agriculture and livestock sectors.

“It is our responsibility to support rural communities, their livestock, and crops so that they can get back on their feet,” he emphasized.

The Vice Chancellor noted that UAF experts would provide timely awareness and practical guidance to farmers on how to safeguard their livelihoods amid and after the crisis.

He pointed out that vast stretches of farmland across Punjab’s plains have been ravaged, with smallholder farmers being the hardest hit. Floodwaters have swept away standing crops and displaced thousands. As per initial assessments, the financial losses to farmers already amount to billions of rupees.

Dr. Zulfiqar Ali reaffirmed that the University of Agriculture Faisalabad has always played an active role in times of national disasters and remains committed to standing with the affected communities in this hour of need.

Recent Stories

2 dacoits killed in police encounter

2 dacoits killed in police encounter

52 seconds ago
 PM Shehbaz address at SCO Summit fully demonstrate ..

PM Shehbaz address at SCO Summit fully demonstrates Pakistan's resolve to promot ..

53 seconds ago
 Drone technology used in flood relief operations o ..

Drone technology used in flood relief operations on CM’s directions

54 seconds ago
 UAF develops rehabilitation plan for flood-hit com ..

UAF develops rehabilitation plan for flood-hit communities

56 seconds ago
 Ali Muhammad Khan urges national policy on water r ..

Ali Muhammad Khan urges national policy on water reservoirs, dams construction

1 minute ago
 SC dismisses post-arrest bail of accused in drugs ..

SC dismisses post-arrest bail of accused in drugs case

3 minutes ago
Punjab Socio-Economic Registry survey continues in ..

Punjab Socio-Economic Registry survey continues in Layyah

3 minutes ago
 FJWU's governance acknowledged in HEC review

FJWU's governance acknowledged in HEC review

12 minutes ago
 Qatar Olympic Committee expresses solidarity with ..

Qatar Olympic Committee expresses solidarity with Pakistan after floods

3 minutes ago
 Sindh ready to handle flows ranging from 0.8m to 1 ..

Sindh ready to handle flows ranging from 0.8m to 1.1m cusecs: CM Murad

12 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 put on high alert during rain in Rawal ..

Rescue 1122 put on high alert during rain in Rawalpindi

3 minutes ago
 Rana Mashood lauds NAVTTC’s performance, digital ..

Rana Mashood lauds NAVTTC’s performance, digital transformation

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan