UAF distributes Eid gifts among foreign students

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) : The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Friday distributed Eid gifts among foreign students at a ceremony, held at new Senate Hall.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf presided over the ceremony, while Foreign Student Adviser Dr Tahir Siddique, Registrar Umer Saeed, Dean food Sciences Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Dean Veterinary Sciences Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi, and Secretary to Vice Chancellor Muhammad Jamil attended.

The vice chancellor said the university was making all-out efforts to ensure quality education and infrastructure with clean and green environment. He said that under the Covid-19 scenario, many foreign students could not travel to their countries so that the university ensured foolproof arrangements for them especially during Ramazan.