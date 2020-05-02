UAF distributes Eid gifts among its employees

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has distributed Eid gifts among its 300 deserving employees, according to a university spokesperson

Gohar Textiles provided these gifts and UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf, along with Chief Executive Officer Gohar Textiles Gohar Mustafa, distributed them among the employees.

UAF Treasurer/ Registrar Umar Saeed Qadri, Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Qamar Bilal, Director Farms Dr Muhammad Tahir, Secretary to Vice Chancellor Muhammad Jameel and others were also present at the VC Office on Saturday.

Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that the university administration was committed to strengthening academia-industry relations. "We have accelerated efforts to ensure tangible research work to encounter different challenge faced by the country," he added.