UAF distributes scholarships Rs 170 mln among students

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) distributed scholarship cheques worth Rs 170 million among 1,868 students of various disciplines under Benazir under-graduate scholarship phase-II of Higher education Commission (HEC).

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmed Khan along with Project Director HEC Rao Muhammad Azhar Khan distributed the cheques among students in a ceremony held here Thursday.

VC Dr Iqrar Ahmed Khan said that scholarships were being given to 3,500 students of the varsity under different phases.

He said that thousands of students belonging to low income groups were being provided financial support to help them continue their study.