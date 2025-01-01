UAF Entomology Chairman retires

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Chairman Department of Entomology and Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif has retired after attaining the age of superannuation.

He served the university for 34 years at various posts from lecturer to professor in addition to performing administrative duties.

Dr Jalal Arif joined the university in January 1990 as lecturer and promoted to the post of professor.

He served as Chairman of Entomology Department for three terms and worked as PO PRP for the period of 14 years.

Meanwhile, Dr Muhammad Tayyab from Department of Entomology UAF has been assigned the duties of Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications (PRP) and he has also taken over the charge of his office, a spokesman of the university said here on Wednesday.