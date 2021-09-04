UAF entrance test schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Saturday announced the admission schedule of the third entrance test for the postgraduate degree programmes.

According to director graduate studies, candidates can apply online till Sept 7.

He said that test would be held on Sept 13 and 14 and candidates were directed to ensure standard operating procedures (SOPs) in view of current Covid-19 situation.