UAF entry test for post graduate degrees to be held on July 1

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad has set June 24, the date for submission of online applications for entry tests in post graduate degree programmes.

According to Director Graduate Studies Dr Faisal Saeed Awan, the candidates can complete their registration at http://postgraduate.

uaf.edu.pk/Default.aspx for MSc, M.Phil, MS and PhD degree programmes.

The test will be held on July 1. For further guidance, students can consult the universitywebsite www.uaf.edu.pk or contact phone numbers 041-9200189, 9201081 or 041-9200161ext 3700-03.