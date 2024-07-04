UAF entry test to be held on July 14

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The first entry test for admission to undergraduate programs in University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) would be held on July 14.

UAF spokesman said here on Thursday that a large number of candidates had requested repeatedly for extension in the last date for registration of first entry test in first degree courses 2024-2025.

Therefore, the university administration had extended last date up to July 05 (Friday).The last date would not be extended any more,he added.