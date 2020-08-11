UrduPoint.com
UAF Establishes Epicholrohydrin (ECH) Technology Pilot Plant

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 12:56 AM

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad has established chemical, Epicholrohydrin (ECH) Technology Pilot Plant to produce chemical at local level as ECH's import was costing the country worth billions of rupees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ):The University of Agriculture Faisalabad has established chemical, Epicholrohydrin (ECH) Technology Pilot Plant to produce chemical at local level as ECH's import was costing the country worth billions of rupees.

The Pilot Plant was inaugurated by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf here on Monday. ORIC Director Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir, Department of Chemistry Chairman Dr Ijaz Ahmad Bhatti, Principal Investigator Dr Muhammad Abid Rashid, Co-PIs Dr Amer Jamil, Dr Sadia Nazir and guests from renowned industries of Faisalabad were present on the occasion.

This ECH Project was funded by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad, Pakistan under Technology Development Fund (TDF).

Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf told the gathering that ECH was widely used in textile, agriculture, paper, inks, dyes and epoxy resins industries. Epoxy resins are major components of paints, coating materials and electric insulation products etc.

He said that Pakistan's import of ECH was around 80 tons/month at 2.25 US$/Kg. The indigenous Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market size is speculated to raise 3200 Ton/year in 2023.

He said the step would help the country to multiply the technology that would help bring down the import bill and become self-sufficient in it.

Project Principal Investigator Dr Abid Raheed said that transfer of installed "Epicerol" Technology at UAF to domestic industries would uplift the epoxy market. Local production of ECH from cheap raw materials will also reduce the import bill, he added.

Dr. Muhammad Abid Rashid, Department of Chemistry, University of Agriculture Faisalabad is pioneer in developing indigenous. The whole plant is designed,installed, tested and commissioned by Mechatronics Engineering Services(MES) Faisalabad.

