UAF Establishes New ICT Center

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 12:50 AM

UAF establishes new ICT Center

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) ::University of Agriculture Faisalabad has set up its new Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Center meant to provide state-of-the-art facilities to the students.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf inaugurated the ICT center. He was flanked by Dean Faculty of Sciences Dr. Muhammad Asghar, Director Procurement Umer Saeed, Dr Salman Afsar, Dr Ahsan Raza, Dr Qamar Nawaz, Tasleem Mustafa, Dr Qamar Bilal and others.

The ICT project worth Rs 1350 million comprised new Computer Sciences Building, a hostel, digital library and student service center. Triple-storey building of computer sciences is having eight classrooms, three computer labs, and an auditorium.

Dr. Muhammad Ashraf said that it is era of information technology. IT has turned the world global village. He said the UAF is adopting electronic filing and office automation system to ensure transparency merit, and time saving in line with modern trends.

He said that with the help of learning management system, the lectures be made available online to provide an opportunity to students to get benefit.

He said that neighbor countries have adopted digital agriculture system that is not helping their farmers for productivity enhancement but also mitigating the effects of unusual agricultural conditions.

