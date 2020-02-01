UrduPoint.com
UAF Experts To Analyze Situation Created From Locust

Sat 01st February 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) -:The University of Agriculture Faisalabad has sent a team of experts and 50 entomology students in the different districts of the province to analyze the situation.

This was stated by VC UAF Dr Muhammad Ashraf while talking to on-visit UAF locust experts team on video conference here on Friday.

The team led by Department of Entomology Chairman Dr Muhammad Mansoor-ul-Hassan comprised Dr Sohail Ahmad, Dr Amir Rasool, Dr Waqas Wakeel, Muhammad Arshad, Dr Ahmad Nawaz, Dr Jam Nazir, and Dr Sagheer.

They were visiting districts Pakpattan and Sahiwal. Whereas, the students were surveying locust in the areas of Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajunpur, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Lodhran, Fateh Shah and others.

Dr Muhammad Ashraf directed the team to come up with viable recommendation to address the issue and guide farming community regarding mitigation strategies.

He directed the UAF Entomologists to study locust life history, attacked areas, management techniques, various stages, critical stage to hit, and effects of climate changes.

Dr Mansoor ul Hassan said that they were preparing a research proposal on locust for in-depth study over the crisis.

He directed the farming community of visiting districts to apply the spray of lamba cyatholthrin, fipronil, bifenthrin, and chlorpyrifos in the affected areas at the initial stage. He said that they were also collaborating with Plant Protection Department and Agriculture Extension Department to address the problem.They also guided the farming community about the mitigation strategies.

