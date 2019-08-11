UAF extends admission dates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) ::The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has extended the last date for submission of admission fee and admission forms for undergraduate programmes till August 20, 2019.

According to Director Admissions Dr Shahbaz Talib Sahi, the UAF vice chancellor extended the date by keeping Eid holidays in view.

He said that Hifz-e-Quran test, which was previously scheduled on Aug 19, will now be held on Aug 21, 2019, in the office of Director Students Affairs and at the Principals Office at the sub-campuses.