UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAF Extends Admission Dates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 06:40 PM

UAF extends admission dates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) ::The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has extended the last date for submission of admission fee and admission forms for undergraduate programmes till August 20, 2019.

According to Director Admissions Dr Shahbaz Talib Sahi, the UAF vice chancellor extended the date by keeping Eid holidays in view.

He said that Hifz-e-Quran test, which was previously scheduled on Aug 19, will now be held on Aug 21, 2019, in the office of Director Students Affairs and at the Principals Office at the sub-campuses.

Related Topics

Holidays August 2019 University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate President of Chad on Indep ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed exchange Ei ..

4 hours ago

Emirati soldiers in Yemen congratulate UAE’s lea ..

5 hours ago

41.3 million passengers thru Dubai International i ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid well-wishers

7 hours ago

UAE leaders receive Eid greetings from Arab, Islam ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.