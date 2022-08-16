UrduPoint.com

UAF Extends Date For Admissions

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2022 | 05:50 PM

UAF extends date for admissions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has extended the last date for online applications for the admission of undergraduate programmes till Aug 18.

According to Director Admissions Dr Nadeem Abbas, candidates can submit online application forms by Aug 18 instead of Aug 15.

Test/Interview of Hafiz-e-Quran candidates in office of theDirector Students Affairs and test/interview of co-curricular activities in office of the Senior Tutorwill be held on Aug 22 while sport trial will be held on Aug 24.

