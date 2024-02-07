UAF Extends Date For Admissions In B.Ed Programme
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2024 | 11:50 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The University of Agriculture, Faisalabad has extended the date for admission in B.Ed programme.
Now, the admission forms will be received by February 17.
According to Principal Community College Prof Dr Anjum Zia, the forms are available at community college PARS office or old zoology department main campus.
The forms can be downloaded from the university website.
The candidates with BSc (honors), MA, MSc degrees will be eligible for admissions.
