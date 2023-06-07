UAF extends date for entry test

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has extended the registration date for first entry test for post graduate admissions.

A spokesperson for the UAF on Wednesday said now the candidates might submit their online applications by June 9.

The entry test will be held on June 17-18.

For second entry test, the online forms will be accepted from June 30 to July 10.

The second test will be held on July 23-24.