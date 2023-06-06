UrduPoint.com

UAF Extends Last Date For Entry Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 07:40 PM

UAF extends last date for entry test

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has extended the last date to apply for 1st entry test for Postgraduate Admission 2023-24 till June 9, 2023.

According to Director Graduate Studies Dr.

Faisal Saeed Awan, the first entry test for Postgraduate Admission 2023-24 will be held on June 17-18, 2023.

The students can also get them registered for the second entry test of Postgraduate Admission from June 30 to July 10 whereas the second entry test will be held on July 23-24, 2023.

Related Topics

June July From University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan captures fansâ€™ admiration throug ..

Mohammad Rizwan captures fansâ€™ admiration through devotion to prayer

8 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Mohamed Hela ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Mohamed Helal Al Kaabi on his mother&#039; ..

15 minutes ago
 SEDD organises &#039;Towards Sustainable Industria ..

SEDD organises &#039;Towards Sustainable Industrial Future&#039; Forum

15 minutes ago
 Education is key to meeting requirements of next 5 ..

Education is key to meeting requirements of next 50 years: Mansour bin Zayed

30 minutes ago
 Emirates Post Group undergoes restructuring to dri ..

Emirates Post Group undergoes restructuring to drive growth

30 minutes ago
 SDAL, Carrefour sign cooperation agreement

SDAL, Carrefour sign cooperation agreement

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.