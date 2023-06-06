UAF extends last date for entry test

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has extended the last date to apply for 1st entry test for Postgraduate Admission 2023-24 till June 9, 2023.

According to Director Graduate Studies Dr.

Faisal Saeed Awan, the first entry test for Postgraduate Admission 2023-24 will be held on June 17-18, 2023.

The students can also get them registered for the second entry test of Postgraduate Admission from June 30 to July 10 whereas the second entry test will be held on July 23-24, 2023.