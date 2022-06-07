UrduPoint.com

UAF Finance Committee Recommends Rs11,319.41mln Budget For 2022-23

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2022 | 09:10 PM

UAF finance committee recommends Rs11,319.41mln budget for 2022-23

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Finance and Planning Committee, in its meeting, recommended Rs11,319.41 million budget for the financial year 2022-23 that will be presented before Syndicate and Senate for approval.  UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan presided over the meeting while Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri presented the agenda. As per details, the meeting gave nod to the recommendations including Rs6,991.026 million non-development budget, Rs1,142.717 million development (Federal government funded), Rs.606.727 million development (Punjab government funded), Rs2,230 million competitive research grant, Rs241.378 million non-development budget Punjab govt (Burewala-Vehari), Rs44.741 million for Water Management Research Centre, Rs26.325 million Directorate of Financial Assistance and University Advancement and Rs36.

5 million for the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation.  Speaking on the occasion, VC Dr Iqrar Ahmad said that UAF would set up its own 1.5-megawatt solar plant in order to lower down electricity expense in addition to promote green energy.

  "First time in the history of UAF, we are generating 60 per cent energy from university's own resources", he said and urged the scientists to come up with more valuable research works by keeping in view the agricultural issues and farming community problems.

 He said that university was providing scholarships to 25 per cent of its students so that they could continue their journey of education and play a dynamic role in national progress and prosperity.  UAF Treasurer Umer Saeed also spoke on the occasion and said that UAF was utilising its available resources to benefit the community at maximum extent.

