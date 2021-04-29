UAF FM radio resumes transmission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer inaugurated the resumption of UAF- FM 100.4 transmission which is the first and only full-fledged radio channel in the country on the agricultural issues.

Dr Asif Tanveer said the transmission of radio channel was stalled for the last the few months due to technical issues. However, it was resumed due to efforts of Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications Dr Jalal Arif and his team.

He said that UAF Radio was continuing with its vital role in the promotion of agriculture, culture and providing real time information to people.