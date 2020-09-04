UAF gets 802nd position in World Ranking

Times Higher Education World University Ranking 2021 has declared the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) as 802nd best in the world universities

A UAF spokesman said on Friday that the World University Ranking Agency uses 13 performance indicators to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons. The performance indicators are grouped into five areas: Teaching (30%), Research (30%), Citations (30%), International outlook (7.5%), and Industry income (2.5%).

Seventeen universities from Pakistan participated in this category. The UAF achieved the highest score in Teaching and Industry Income amongst the top four universities of the country.

This year 1,527 universities from 93 countries participated in this ranking system.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf has congratulated the UAF community over this achievement. He said that they were ensuring tangible steps to further improve the position. Concrete measures were being taken to find its space in the world top-ranked 500 universities.

He asked UAF scientists to come up with viable and adoptable solutions to the problems of the farming community, society and the industry. He said that agriculture was the backbone of our economy.