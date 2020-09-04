UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAF Gets 802nd Position In World Ranking

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 08:08 PM

UAF gets 802nd position in World Ranking

Times Higher Education World University Ranking 2021 has declared the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) as 802nd best in the world universities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Times Higher education World University Ranking 2021 has declared the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) as 802nd best in the world universities.

A UAF spokesman said on Friday that the World University Ranking Agency uses 13 performance indicators to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons. The performance indicators are grouped into five areas: Teaching (30%), Research (30%), Citations (30%), International outlook (7.5%), and Industry income (2.5%).

Seventeen universities from Pakistan participated in this category. The UAF achieved the highest score in Teaching and Industry Income amongst the top four universities of the country.

This year 1,527 universities from 93 countries participated in this ranking system.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf has congratulated the UAF community over this achievement. He said that they were ensuring tangible steps to further improve the position. Concrete measures were being taken to find its space in the world top-ranked 500 universities.

He asked UAF scientists to come up with viable and adoptable solutions to the problems of the farming community, society and the industry. He said that agriculture was the backbone of our economy.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education Agriculture From Industry Best Top University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

TikTok partners with Jack of Digital for Advertisi ..

54 minutes ago

Fresh Poll Shows 58% of Russian Citizens Trust Pre ..

29 seconds ago

Kids with social anxiety more likely to develop de ..

32 seconds ago

PC weather forecast for city

34 seconds ago

Canada's Employment Ticks Up in August, Jobless Ra ..

36 seconds ago

Germany's Statements on Navalny Resemble Skripal C ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.