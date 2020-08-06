UAF hold entrance test for postgraduate programs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad held entrance test for postgraduate degree programs with social distancing at various centers here on Thursday.

The tests will continue till Aug 8 in which as many as 9,500 students would participate. The tests are being conducted in three shift a day keeping the corona precautions measures in the view.

Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf along with Registrar Umer Saeed Qadri, Director Admissions Dr Shahbaz Talib Sahi and Director Graduate Studies Dr Ijaz Ahmad visited the examinations centers and inspected the arrangements.

During visit the Vice Chancellor directed officers concerned to ensure foolproof arrangements and to facilitate the students.

Director Admission Dr Shahbaz said that as many as 9,000 students will appear in postgraduateentrance test. He said that around 3,000 students appeared on first day. He said that all possiblemeasures had been taken to ensure foolproof arrangements.