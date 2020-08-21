UrduPoint.com
UAF Holds 2nd Entrance Test For Postgraduate Degree Programmes

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad conducted the second entrance test for postgraduate degree programmes with observance of social distancing, here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad conducted the second entrance test for postgraduate degree programmes with observance of social distancing, here on Friday.

As many as 6,000 students took the test, held under strict observance of the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The tests are being conducted in three shifts a day, keeping in view the corona precautions. The tests were conducted for MS, MSc, MBA and PhD programs.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf directed the officers concerned to ensure foolproof arrangements for the test participants.

More Stories From Pakistan

