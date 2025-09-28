UAF holds MDCAT

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) successfully conducted the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) at its main campus for 2,899 students seeking admission to the National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS).

According to a UAF spokesperson, the university ensured foolproof arrangements for the entrance exam, which saw participation from students of various colleges across the Faisalabad division affiliated with NUMS.

Dr. Shahid Waseem, NUMS Coordinator, praised the university for its excellent organization of the test and expressed confidence that UAF would continue to play a vital role in supporting and promoting academic activities in the future.