UAF Holds MDCAT
Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2025 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) successfully conducted the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) at its main campus for 2,899 students seeking admission to the National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS).
According to a UAF spokesperson, the university ensured foolproof arrangements for the entrance exam, which saw participation from students of various colleges across the Faisalabad division affiliated with NUMS.
Dr. Shahid Waseem, NUMS Coordinator, praised the university for its excellent organization of the test and expressed confidence that UAF would continue to play a vital role in supporting and promoting academic activities in the future.
Recent Stories
President offers condolences on passing of Salem Issa Al Zaabi
Museum of Future launches Master Class series with Arab world’s top experts
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 23 new judges, judicia ..
UAE to host Legislative Parliamentary Forum in October
UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-ready governments: President of P ..
Dubai PodFest 2025 to gather global podcast leaders on September 30
Arialah Dhow Race 60ft category set to launch on October 3
Global Rail 2025 to kick off September 30 in Abu Dhabi
UAE firm provides clean electricity to over quarter million homes in Chad
UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boost family stability
Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes
UAE delivers statement at 80th Session of United Nations General Assembly Genera ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister inaugurates sports complex in Muridke1 minute ago
-
Information, awareness foundation of a vibrant democracy: CM1 minute ago
-
UAF holds MDCAT1 minute ago
-
Pakistan offers vast investment opportunities: Misbah Khar11 minutes ago
-
Punjab Govt launches free vocational training for 40,000 prisoners11 minutes ago
-
Access to information citizen’s constitutional right: Gilani11 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi chairs operational commanders conference, reviews police performance11 minutes ago
-
Five Afghan passengers with fake documents deported: FIA11 minutes ago
-
36 new dengue cases reported in ICT within 24 hours, 265 sites inspected11 minutes ago
-
Potohar Police arrest 3 suspects, recover 7 stolen motorcycles21 minutes ago
-
Driving licence facility available at 12 Police Stations in Islamabad21 minutes ago
-
Punjab’s Kharif crops remain resilient despite floods: Experts41 minutes ago