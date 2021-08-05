UAF holds protest rally on Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

UrduPoint.com

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) took out a rally and observed one minute silence to mark "Youm-e-Istehsal" on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) took out a rally and observed one minute silence to mark "Youm-e-Istehsal" on Thursday.

The events were arranged by the Senior Tutor Office in collaboration with the Public Relations and Publications Department UAF.

The rally was led by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan slammed Indian brutality, oppression and terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir which is clear violation of international laws. He said that nation stands united in support to the Kashmiris in the struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination.

Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications UAF Prof Dr Jalal Arif, Registrar Umar Saeed Qadri, Senior Tutor Abdul Naveed. Deputy Registrar PPR Qamar Bukhari and other notables also spoke.

