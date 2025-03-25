Open Menu

UAF Holds Rally

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 03:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) took out a rally for World Water Day

which commenced from Department of Irrigation & Drainage and concluded

at University Clock Tower.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that Pakistan is ranked among the top countries

vulnerable to climate changes.

He said that worldwide, glaciers are melting faster than ever. Our frozen world is shrinking, making

the water cycle more unpredictable.

He said that meltwater flows are changing, causing floods, droughts, and landslides etc. He called for enhanced efforts to address the issue.

Dr Nadem Akbar, Dr Haroon Zaman, Dr Fahad Rasul and other notables also spoke.

