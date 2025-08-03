UAF Holds Second Entrance Test
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2025 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Sunday conducted the second entrance test for undergraduate degree admissions.
According to Convener Admission Committee Dr Nadeem Abbas, more than 15,500 candidates appeared in the second test. He said that test centers were set up in 12 cities including Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Layyah, Rawalpindi, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalpur, Burewala and Depalpur.
He said that foolproof arrangements were ensured for the candidates and their parents on special directions of UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Zulfiqar Ali.
He said that UAF is ranked 34th best university in Agriculture and Forestry according to QS ranking. UAF has made remarkable strides in academia, research and innovation.
Being the first ever agricultural institution in the sub-continent, UAF has played a pioneering role in advancing agriculture and ensuring food security, he added.
